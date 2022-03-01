Puma Se (OTCMKTS:PUMSY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Puma Se (OTCMKTS:PUMSY – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $111.40.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on Puma from €113.00 ($126.97) to €114.00 ($128.09) in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Societe Generale decreased their target price on Puma from €122.00 ($137.08) to €121.00 ($135.96) in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Puma from €108.00 ($121.35) to €90.00 ($101.12) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Puma from €145.00 ($162.92) to €120.00 ($134.83) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Puma in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Get Puma alerts:

PUMSY traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $9.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,573. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.70. Puma has a 12 month low of $9.00 and a 12 month high of $13.13.

Puma SE engages in the development and sale of sports and sports lifestyle products which includes footwear, apparel and accessories. Its brands include puma and cobra golf. The company was founded by Rudolf Dassler on October 1, 1948 and is headquartered in Herzogenaurach, Germany.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Puma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Puma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.