Pundi X NEM Reaches Market Cap of $6.83 Million (NPXSXEM)

Pundi X NEM (CURRENCY:NPXSXEM) traded down 6.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 1st. One Pundi X NEM coin can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Pundi X NEM has a total market cap of $6.83 million and $4,540.00 worth of Pundi X NEM was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Pundi X NEM has traded 10.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Pundi X NEM alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002261 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001749 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.05 or 0.00043058 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,958.07 or 0.06686042 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $44,304.93 or 1.00141113 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.54 or 0.00044162 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.01 or 0.00047487 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002743 BTC.

Pundi X NEM Profile

Pundi X NEM’s total supply is 44,748,244,754 coins and its circulating supply is 44,686,428,753 coins. Pundi X NEM’s official website is pundix.com . Pundi X NEM’s official Twitter account is @PundiXLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Open Platform supports blockchain developers, digital asset issuers and businesses to freely apply and list their custom digital assets onto Pundi X’s payment ecosystem, including XWallet, XPOS, and XPASS cards. Developers and merchants can now easily make their digital assets available to serve various offline and online payment scenarios. The Open Platform will first support ERC20 tokens and later expand to digital assets of other blockchains. “

Buying and Selling Pundi X NEM

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pundi X NEM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pundi X NEM should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pundi X NEM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pundi X NEM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pundi X NEM and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.