PVH (NYSE:PVH) Sets New 52-Week Low at $89.40

Shares of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $89.40 and last traded at $89.61, with a volume of 41443 shares. The stock had previously closed at $97.89.

PVH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PVH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of PVH from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of PVH from $123.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of PVH from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on shares of PVH from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.31.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 2.26. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.81.

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The textile maker reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. PVH had a net margin of 5.72% and a return on equity of 10.13%. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. Analysts predict that PVH Corp. will post 9.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Henry Nasella purchased 960 shares of PVH stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $104.15 per share, for a total transaction of $99,984.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PVH. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in PVH in the 2nd quarter valued at $313,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PVH by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 225,544 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $24,267,000 after buying an additional 21,616 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of PVH during the 2nd quarter worth about $6,937,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of PVH by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 42,458 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,568,000 after purchasing an additional 3,280 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of PVH by 3,169.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 64,967 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,990,000 after purchasing an additional 62,980 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.58% of the company’s stock.

PVH Company Profile (NYSE:PVH)

PVH Corp. engages in the design and marketing of branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, intimate apparel, swim products, handbags, footwear, and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail.

