Q1 2022 Earnings Estimate for Revolve Group, Inc. Issued By Wedbush (NYSE:RVLV)

Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Wedbush boosted their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Revolve Group in a research report issued on Thursday, February 24th. Wedbush analyst T. Nikic now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.17. Wedbush also issued estimates for Revolve Group’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.57 EPS.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.21. Revolve Group had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 38.63%. The business had revenue of $239.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. Revolve Group’s quarterly revenue was up 70.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

RVLV has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $90.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $83.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $36.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Revolve Group in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $86.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.00.

Shares of RVLV stock opened at $47.43 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 2.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $52.59 and a 200-day moving average of $63.03. Revolve Group has a 52-week low of $38.40 and a 52-week high of $89.60.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Revolve Group by 109.7% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 41,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,578,000 after purchasing an additional 21,832 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 8.4% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 79,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,886,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new position in shares of Revolve Group during the second quarter valued at $10,931,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its position in Revolve Group by 17.3% during the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 22,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Revolve Group during the second quarter valued at $6,177,000. 52.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, major shareholder Mmmk Development, Inc. sold 33,703 shares of Revolve Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.57, for a total transaction of $2,378,420.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Mente sold 79,620 shares of Revolve Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.10, for a total value of $5,262,882.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 51.12% of the company’s stock.

Revolve Group, Inc engages in the retail of next-generation fashion for millennial and generation Z consumers. It operates through the Revolve, and Forward segments. The Revolve segment offers assortment of apparel and footwear, accessories and beauty products from emerging, established and owned brands.

