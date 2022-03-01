Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) Increased by Analyst

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA – Get Rating) – Analysts at SVB Leerink raised their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 23rd. SVB Leerink analyst J. Schwartz now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($2.27) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($2.28). SVB Leerink currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Arena Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($2.33) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($2.42) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($2.52) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($9.53) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($8.84) EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ARNA. Citigroup lowered Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $101.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Arena Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $93.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Arena Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.86.

ARNA opened at $94.97 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 8.59 and a quick ratio of 14.82. Arena Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $45.50 and a 1 year high of $94.99. The firm has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.38 and a beta of 0.55.

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.26) by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $0.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($2.10) EPS. Arena Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 45.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,293,409 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $213,149,000 after buying an additional 191,409 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 52.9% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,425,210 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $84,871,000 after buying an additional 493,034 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 1,515.9% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,237,152 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $73,676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160,591 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,088,735 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $101,187,000 after purchasing an additional 23,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 957,698 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,031,000 after purchasing an additional 8,332 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.77% of the company’s stock.

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel drugs that target G protien-coupled receptors. It offers drugs for treatment in the field of cardiovascular, central nervous system, inflammatory, and metabolic diseases.

