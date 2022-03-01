Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Insulet Co. Lifted by Analyst (NASDAQ:PODD)

Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler raised their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Insulet in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler analyst M. O’brien now anticipates that the medical instruments supplier will post earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.15. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Insulet’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.32 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.02 EPS.

PODD has been the subject of several other reports. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Insulet in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Insulet from $300.00 to $268.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Insulet from $329.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Citigroup upped their target price on Insulet from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, upped their target price on Insulet from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $296.23.

NASDAQ PODD opened at $264.69 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $247.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $277.48. Insulet has a one year low of $193.70 and a one year high of $324.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 4.58 and a current ratio of 5.72. The company has a market cap of $18.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,150.83 and a beta of 0.70.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.12. Insulet had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 1.53%. The firm had revenue of $307.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.26) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in Insulet during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Insulet in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. HM Payson & Co. raised its position in Insulet by 86.2% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 108 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in Insulet by 226.1% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 150 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Insulet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000.

Insulet Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of an insulin infusion system for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It specializes in diabetes supplies, including the OmniPod System, as well as other diabetes related products and supplies such as blood glucose testing supplies, traditional insulin pumps, pump supplies, and pharmaceuticals.

