Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Select Energy Services, Inc. Decreased by Seaport Res Ptn (NYSE:WTTR)

Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR – Get Rating) – Seaport Res Ptn reduced their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Select Energy Services in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 24th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst T. Curran now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.04. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Select Energy Services’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.38 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Select Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th.

WTTR stock opened at $8.28 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Select Energy Services has a twelve month low of $4.37 and a twelve month high of $8.79. The stock has a market cap of $904.01 million, a PE ratio of -10.22 and a beta of 2.73.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Select Energy Services by 47,266.7% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 8,508 shares during the last quarter. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Select Energy Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Select Energy Services by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 11,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Select Energy Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Select Energy Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.74% of the company’s stock.

Select Energy Services Inc engages in the provision of water management and chemical solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Water Services, Oilfield Chemicals, and Water Infrastructure. The Water Services segment consists of services businesses, including water transfer, flowback and well testing, fluids hauling, water containment and water network automation, primarily serving E&P companies.

