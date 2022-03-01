Q1 2023 Earnings Forecast for Compugen Ltd. Issued By SVB Leerink (NASDAQ:CGEN)

Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at SVB Leerink issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for Compugen in a research report issued on Friday, February 25th. SVB Leerink analyst D. Graybosch expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($0.16) for the quarter. SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Compugen’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.14) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($1.38) EPS.

CGEN has been the topic of several other research reports. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Compugen from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Compugen in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Compugen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th.

NASDAQ:CGEN opened at $3.09 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.72 and a beta of 2.34. Compugen has a 12-month low of $2.54 and a 12-month high of $10.26.

Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.03. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Compugen during the third quarter worth approximately $61,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Compugen during the second quarter worth approximately $92,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Compugen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Compugen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in Compugen by 58.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,562 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 5,024 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.57% of the company’s stock.

About Compugen (Get Rating)

Compugen Ltd. engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic and diagnostic biomarker product candidates including proteins and monoclonal antibodies. It focuses its research and development on immuno-oncology and autoimmune diseases. The company was founded by Eli Mintz, Simchon Faigler, and Amir Natan on February 10, 1993 and is headquartered in Holon, Israel.

