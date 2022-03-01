Q2 2022 Earnings Forecast for Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG) Issued By Cormark

Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Cormark upped their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Centerra Gold in a research note issued to investors on Monday, February 28th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now anticipates that the company will earn $0.17 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.16. Cormark also issued estimates for Centerra Gold’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.91 EPS.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$13.50 to C$12.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$10.50 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$14.00 price objective on shares of Centerra Gold in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$13.00 to C$12.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, CSFB lowered their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$10.00 to C$9.75 in a report on Friday, December 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$11.98.

TSE CG opened at C$12.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$3.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$10.49 and a 200-day moving average of C$9.77. The company has a current ratio of 6.30, a quick ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Centerra Gold has a 1-year low of C$8.21 and a 1-year high of C$13.64.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. Centerra Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently -7.18%.

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Kumtor gold mine located in the Kyrgyz Republic; the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Ã-ksÃ¼t Gold Mine located in Turkey.

