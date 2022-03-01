Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Civista Bancshares, Inc. Raised by Boenning Scattergood (NASDAQ:CIVB)

Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Boenning Scattergood raised their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Civista Bancshares in a research report issued on Friday, February 25th. Boenning Scattergood analyst D. Cardenas now expects that the bank will post earnings of $0.55 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.50. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for Civista Bancshares’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on CIVB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Civista Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Civista Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

CIVB stock opened at $24.39 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $366.48 million, a P/E ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.37. Civista Bancshares has a 52 week low of $19.56 and a 52 week high of $25.94.

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The bank reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.12. Civista Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 30.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Civista Bancshares by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 64,382 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 9,458 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Civista Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth $215,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Civista Bancshares by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 171,965 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,995,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Civista Bancshares by 73.7% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,846 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Civista Bancshares by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 744,880 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,462,000 after buying an additional 7,765 shares during the last quarter. 52.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. Civista Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.21%.

Civista Bancshares, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the community banking business. It provides financial services through its offices in the Ohio counties of Erie, Crawford, Champaign, Franklin, Logan, Summit, Huron, Ottawa, Madison, Union and Richland. The firm’s primary deposit products are checking, savings, and term certificate accounts, and its lending products are residential mortgage, commercial and installment loans.

