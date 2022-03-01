Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) Lowered by B. Riley

Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW – Get Rating) – Research analysts at B. Riley decreased their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 23rd. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now forecasts that the textile maker will post earnings per share of $0.64 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.84. B. Riley also issued estimates for Wolverine World Wide’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.82 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.56 EPS.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The textile maker reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.41. Wolverine World Wide had a positive return on equity of 25.38% and a negative net margin of 3.85%. The firm had revenue of $635.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $630.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

WWW has been the subject of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird cut Wolverine World Wide from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Wolverine World Wide from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wolverine World Wide from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on Wolverine World Wide from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.67.

NYSE WWW opened at $23.03 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Wolverine World Wide has a 52 week low of $22.67 and a 52 week high of $44.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.82.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 5th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -35.71%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 116,366 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,353,000 after purchasing an additional 31,076 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,503,983 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $360,240,000 after purchasing an additional 336,265 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Wolverine World Wide during the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 426,164 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $12,277,000 after purchasing an additional 45,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 113,700 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,276,000 after buying an additional 2,182 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

Wolverine World Wide, Inc engages in the design, manufacture and sale of branded casual, active lifestyle, work, outdoor sport, athletic, children’s and uniform footwear and apparel. It operates through the following segments: Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group. The Wolverine Michigan Group consists of Merrell footwear and apparel, Cat footwear, Wolverine footwear and apparel, Chaco footwear, Hush Puppies footwear and apparel, Bates uniform footwear, Harley-Davidson footwear and Hytest safety footwear.

