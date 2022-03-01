Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT) Cut by Analyst

Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Raymond James dropped their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Slate Office REIT in a note issued to investors on Monday, February 28th. Raymond James analyst B. Sturges now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.15 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.16. Raymond James also issued estimates for Slate Office REIT’s FY2022 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.16 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.15 EPS.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.033 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞.

