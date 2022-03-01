Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Sunday.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on DGX. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $162.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.00.

NYSE DGX opened at $131.27 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $148.55. Quest Diagnostics has a 12 month low of $115.60 and a 12 month high of $174.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical research company reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 28.50% and a net margin of 18.49%. Quest Diagnostics’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.48 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics will post 9.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Quest Diagnostics news, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.26, for a total value of $347,215.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DGX. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 24,678 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,257,000 after buying an additional 2,565 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Quest Diagnostics by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,592 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Quest Diagnostics by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 81,699 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,782,000 after acquiring an additional 3,886 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Quest Diagnostics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $246,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Quest Diagnostics by 293.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 59,966 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,914,000 after acquiring an additional 44,727 shares during the last quarter. 86.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

