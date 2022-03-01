R. F. Lafferty Lowers Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) Price Target to $4.00

Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by research analysts at R. F. Lafferty from $7.00 to $4.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. R. F. Lafferty’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 55.64% from the stock’s current price.

RIDE has been the topic of several other research reports. BTIG Research cut Lordstown Motors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lordstown Motors from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Lordstown Motors from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Lordstown Motors from $7.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lordstown Motors presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.47.

Get Lordstown Motors alerts:

Shares of RIDE opened at $2.57 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $494.03 million, a P/E ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 0.44. Lordstown Motors has a one year low of $2.18 and a one year high of $21.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.70.

Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by $0.39. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.23) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lordstown Motors will post -2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Lordstown Motors news, VP Chuan D. Vo acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.25 per share, with a total value of $25,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Lordstown Motors by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,562,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,989,000 after buying an additional 2,076,328 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Lordstown Motors by 35.4% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,897,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543,310 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Lordstown Motors by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,670,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,663,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,257 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Lordstown Motors by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,342,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,081,000 after purchasing an additional 551,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Lordstown Motors by 44.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,348,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,651,000 after purchasing an additional 416,497 shares in the last quarter. 48.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lordstown Motors (Get Rating)

Lordstown Motors Corp. operates as an original equipment manufacturer of light duty fleet vehicles. It develops, manufactures, and sells Endurance, an electric full-size pickup truck targeted for sale to fleet customers. Lordstown Motors Corp. was founded in 2019 and is based in Lordstown, Ohio.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lordstown Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lordstown Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.