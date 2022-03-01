Rain Therapeutics (RAIN) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Rain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAIN – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, March 3rd. Analysts expect Rain Therapeutics to post earnings of ($0.56) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Rain Therapeutics stock opened at $5.98 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.76 and a 200-day moving average of $13.32. Rain Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $5.42 and a 1-year high of $23.90.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Rain Therapeutics by 88.6% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 8,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 4,096 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Rain Therapeutics by 539.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 4,701 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Rain Therapeutics by 122.4% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 5,321 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Rain Therapeutics by 52.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 7,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in Rain Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $98,000. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RAIN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rain Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Rain Therapeutics from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price target on Rain Therapeutics from $26.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rain Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.00.

About Rain Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Rain Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, engages in developing therapies that target oncogenic drivers in the United States. Its lead product candidate is RAIN-32, a small molecule oral inhibitor of mouse double minute 2, which is oncogenic in various cancers. The company is also developing RAIN-32 that has completed Phase II clinical trial in liposarcoma, Phase I clinical trial in solid tumors, and Phase II clinical trial in intimal sarcoma, as well as RAD52 for tumors, including breast, ovarian, prostate, and other cancers.

