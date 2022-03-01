Raymond James Analysts Give TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW) a C$19.00 Price Target

Raymond James set a C$19.00 target price on TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for TransAlta Renewables’ FY2023 earnings at $0.53 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on RNW. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$19.00 to C$18.50 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of TransAlta Renewables from a sector perform rating to a buy rating and set a C$22.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. ATB Capital decreased their price objective on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$21.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$20.00 to C$19.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$19.00 to C$18.50 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$19.40.

TSE RNW opened at C$17.45 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$17.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$18.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.72. The stock has a market cap of C$4.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.05. TransAlta Renewables has a 52 week low of C$16.01 and a 52 week high of C$22.55.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were given a $0.0783 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.38%. TransAlta Renewables’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 167.25%.

TransAlta Renewables Inc develops, owns, and operates renewable power generation facilities. As of March 3, 2021, it owned and operated 23 wind facilities, 13 hydroelectric facilities, 7 natural gas generation facilities, 1 solar facility, 1 natural gas pipeline, and 1 battery storage comprising an ownership interest of 2,537 megawatts of generating capacity located in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, QuÃ©bec, and New Brunswick; and the States of Wyoming, Massachusetts, and Minnesota, as well as the State of Western Australia.

