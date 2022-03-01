Raymond James Increases Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) Price Target to $80.00

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of Targa Resources from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $66.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Targa Resources from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $61.93.

Shares of TRGP opened at $65.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.08. Targa Resources has a 1-year low of $29.95 and a 1-year high of $65.37. The stock has a market cap of $14.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.28 and a beta of 2.88.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This is a boost from Targa Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is currently 107.69%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Targa Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $253,000. JustInvest LLC grew its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 82.9% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 15,525 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $811,000 after buying an additional 7,035 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,959,815 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,147,183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,499,300 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Targa Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $113,000. Finally, Yaupon Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Targa Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $2,612,000. 86.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Targa Resources Corp. provides midstream natural gas and natural gas liquids services. It also provides gathering, storing, and terminaling crude oil and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products. It operates through the following business segments: Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

