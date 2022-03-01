Raymond James Lowers Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Price Target to $57.00

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Raymond James from $60.00 to $57.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Dell Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday. Bank of America lifted their price target on Dell Technologies from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Dell Technologies from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Dell Technologies from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $35.57 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised Dell Technologies from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $93.27.

NYSE:DELL opened at $50.96 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $38.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.47. Dell Technologies has a twelve month low of $40.54 and a twelve month high of $61.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $27.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.52 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 62.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.70 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Dell Technologies will post 6.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is an increase from Dell Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 19th. Dell Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 18.72%.

In related news, insider William F. Scannell sold 91,938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total transaction of $5,296,548.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider William F. Scannell sold 155,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $8,840,130.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 296,804 shares of company stock valued at $16,981,874. Corporate insiders own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,380,718 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,144,783,000 after purchasing an additional 3,239,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,968,210 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $391,404,000 after purchasing an additional 269,899 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 149.4% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,023,670 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $282,180,000 after purchasing an additional 3,009,083 shares in the last quarter. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. lifted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 61.4% in the 2nd quarter. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. now owns 4,536,335 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $452,137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,726,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Third Point LLC lifted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 3,600,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $202,212,000 after purchasing an additional 240,000 shares in the last quarter. 32.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.

