Raymond James Raises Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) Price Target to $27.00

A number of other research firms also recently commented on RUTH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Benchmark assumed coverage on Ruth’s Hospitality Group in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ruth’s Hospitality Group presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $27.20.

NASDAQ:RUTH opened at $24.81 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.96. Ruth’s Hospitality Group has a 52 week low of $16.45 and a 52 week high of $28.73. The company has a market capitalization of $851.40 million, a P/E ratio of 20.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.10. Ruth’s Hospitality Group had a return on equity of 31.87% and a net margin of 9.85%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ruth’s Hospitality Group will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. Ruth’s Hospitality Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.34%.

In other Ruth’s Hospitality Group news, EVP Susan Mirdamadi sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $345,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.63% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RUTH. Hill Path Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 206.3% in the fourth quarter. Hill Path Capital LP now owns 2,731,680 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $54,360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,839,938 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 37.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,846,651 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $42,528,000 after acquiring an additional 502,009 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 35.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,854,884 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,912,000 after acquiring an additional 483,143 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT grew its stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 109.9% in the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 856,365 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $17,042,000 after acquiring an additional 448,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 60.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 573,239 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $11,872,000 after acquiring an additional 215,962 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc engages in the development and operation of fine dining restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Company Owned Steakhouse Restaurants and Franchise Operations. The Company-Owned Steakhouse Restaurants segment operates restaurants under the Ruth’s Chris Steak House brand.

