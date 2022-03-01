Raymond James Trims CCL Industries (OTCMKTS:CCDBF) Target Price to C$79.00

CCL Industries (OTCMKTS:CCDBF – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Raymond James from C$81.00 to C$79.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of CCL Industries from C$82.00 to C$83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of CCL Industries from C$82.00 to C$80.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of CCL Industries from C$83.00 to C$81.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of CCL Industries from C$82.00 to C$79.00 in a report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $80.40.

CCDBF opened at $45.41 on Monday. CCL Industries has a twelve month low of $45.33 and a twelve month high of $59.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.24 and a 200-day moving average of $53.22.

CCL Industries, Inc engages in the conversion of pressure sensitive and extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, security, and functional applications. It operates through the following segments: CCL; Avery; Checkpoint; and Innovia. The CCL segment focuses on the production of pressure sensitive and extruded film materials.

