Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Sold by Tributary Capital Management LLC

Tributary Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,483 shares of the company’s stock after selling 362 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 394.2% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,013,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,095,000 after buying an additional 808,192 shares during the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden increased its position in Raytheon Technologies by 28.0% in the third quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 137,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,794,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in Raytheon Technologies by 10.6% in the third quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 48,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,207,000 after buying an additional 4,675 shares during the period. Diamant Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the third quarter worth $2,394,000. Finally, Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Raytheon Technologies by 108.4% in the third quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 14,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after buying an additional 7,750 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.57% of the company’s stock.

In other Raytheon Technologies news, Director Tracy A. Atkinson sold 5,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.63, for a total value of $499,984.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Wesley D. Kremer sold 15,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.92, for a total value of $1,416,595.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $106.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.08.

Raytheon Technologies stock traded up $0.87 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $103.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 186,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,571,746. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $90.43 and its 200 day moving average is $87.89. The company has a market cap of $154.56 billion, a PE ratio of 39.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $72.74 and a 52-week high of $102.96.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 6.00%. The company had revenue of $17.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

Raytheon Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, December 7th that permits the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is 79.38%.

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

