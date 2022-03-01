Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC) Receives $17.17 Average Target Price from Analysts

Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.17.

A number of brokerages recently commented on RC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ready Capital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Ready Capital from $16.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Ready Capital from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Ready Capital by 7.8% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 12,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Ready Capital by 6.9% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ready Capital by 4.0% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 25,327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Ready Capital by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 28,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Ready Capital by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 399,718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,248,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. 42.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:RC traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.75. The stock had a trading volume of 14,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,216,139. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Ready Capital has a one year low of $12.80 and a one year high of $16.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 1.11.

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.17. Ready Capital had a net margin of 39.09% and a return on equity of 14.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ready Capital will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. Ready Capital’s payout ratio is currently 85.71%.

Ready Capital Corp. is a real estate finance company, which engages in acquiring, managing, and financing small balance commercial loans. The company operates in four segments: Acquisitions, SBC Originations, SBA Originations, Acquisitions & Servicing, and Residential Mortgage Banking. The Acquisitions segment acquires performing and non-performing SBC loans and intends to continue to acquire these loans as part of the company’s business strategy.

