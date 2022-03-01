Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Shore Bancshares (SHBI)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Shore Bancshares (NASDAQ: SHBI) recently:

2/19/2022 – Shore Bancshares was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/19/2022 – Shore Bancshares was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $24.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shore Bancshares, Inc. is a bank holding company. The Company engages in the business of banking through its two subsidiaries, The Centreville National Bank of Maryland and The Talbot Bank of Easton, Maryland. “

2/16/2022 – Shore Bancshares was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Shore Bancshares, Inc. is a bank holding company. The Company engages in the business of banking through its two subsidiaries, The Centreville National Bank of Maryland and The Talbot Bank of Easton, Maryland. “

2/11/2022 – Shore Bancshares was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

NASDAQ:SHBI traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 205 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,831. Shore Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.85 and a fifty-two week high of $23.19. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $408.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.75 and a beta of 0.99.

Get Shore Bancshares Inc alerts:

Shore Bancshares (NASDAQ:SHBI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The bank reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.14. Shore Bancshares had a net margin of 18.37% and a return on equity of 7.97%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Shore Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 24th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. Shore Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.02%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Shore Bancshares by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 657,331 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,705,000 after purchasing an additional 43,868 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Shore Bancshares by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 655,987 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,677,000 after purchasing an additional 8,109 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Shore Bancshares by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 647,878 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,487,000 after purchasing an additional 81,459 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Shore Bancshares by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 497,121 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,326,000 after purchasing an additional 10,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Shore Bancshares by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 383,337 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,421,000 after purchasing an additional 24,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.05% of the company’s stock.

Shore Bancshares, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking products and services to individuals and businesses. Its services include checking accounts, various savings programs, mortgage loans, home improvement loans, installment and other personal loans, credit cards, personal lines of credit, automobile and other consumer financing, safe deposit boxes, debit cards, 24-hour telephone banking, internet banking, mobile banking, and 24-hour automatic teller machine services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Shore Bancshares Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shore Bancshares Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.