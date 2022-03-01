Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) Given a GBX 8,500 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 8,500 ($114.05) price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 7,480 ($100.36) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Friday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,300 ($84.53) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 6,300 ($84.53) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 7,200 ($96.61) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Barclays set a GBX 8,800 ($118.07) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 7,173 ($96.24).

The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.01. The stock has a market cap of £48.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 40.79. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 12-month low of GBX 5,782 ($77.58) and a 12-month high of GBX 8,020 ($107.61).

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

