Regal Rexnord Corp (NYSE:RRX) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.44 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Regal Rexnord Corp (NYSE:RRX – Get Rating) to announce $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Regal Rexnord’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.41 and the highest is $2.50. Regal Rexnord reported earnings of $1.98 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 23.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Regal Rexnord will report full-year earnings of $10.42 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.35 to $10.45. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $11.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.60 to $11.71. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Regal Rexnord.

Get Regal Rexnord alerts:

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.05). Regal Rexnord had a return on equity of 11.56% and a net margin of 5.51%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on RRX shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Regal Rexnord from $175.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Regal Rexnord from $204.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Barclays boosted their price target on Regal Rexnord from $200.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Regal Rexnord from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Regal Rexnord from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, February 5th.

In other news, Director Curtis W. Stoelting sold 805 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.72, for a total value of $128,574.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher L. Doerr sold 2,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.73, for a total value of $353,003.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

RRX traded down $3.02 on Tuesday, hitting $157.33. 511,450 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 541,121. Regal Rexnord has a 52 week low of $125.42 and a 52 week high of $176.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $10.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.02, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $163.40.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Regal Rexnord’s payout ratio is 25.53%.

Regal Rexnord Company Profile (Get Rating)

Regal Rexnord Corp. engages in the manufacture of electric motors, electrical motion controls, power generation, and power transmission products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions. The Commercial Systems segment produces fractional to 5 horsepower AC and DC motors, electric variable speed controls, fans, and blowers for commercial applications.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Regal Rexnord (RRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Regal Rexnord Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regal Rexnord and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.