Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $129.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on RGA shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $125.00 to $123.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $141.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Reinsurance Group of America in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $119.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Reinsurance Group of America in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $134.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Reinsurance Group of America alerts:

In other news, CEO Alka Gautam sold 858 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.05, for a total transaction of $94,422.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RGA. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Reinsurance Group of America in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 321.7% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 253 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Reinsurance Group of America in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 104.4% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 325 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in Reinsurance Group of America in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. 96.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE RGA opened at $110.86 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $113.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.80. The firm has a market cap of $7.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 1.19. Reinsurance Group of America has a 52 week low of $94.32 and a 52 week high of $134.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($1.39). Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 3.70% and a return on equity of 0.60%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Reinsurance Group of America will post 10.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.34%.

About Reinsurance Group of America (Get Rating)

Reinsurance Group of America, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional and non-traditional life and health reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Latin America, Canada, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Asia Pacific, and Corporate and Other.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Reinsurance Group of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reinsurance Group of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.