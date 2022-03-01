Renaissance Technologies LLC Buys Shares of 70,291 Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM)

Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 70,291 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,721,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Primoris Services by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,634 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 1,274 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Primoris Services by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 364,488 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,926,000 after buying an additional 64,980 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Primoris Services by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 64,702 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after buying an additional 5,055 shares during the last quarter. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Primoris Services by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC now owns 455,175 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,147,000 after buying an additional 21,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Primoris Services by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 977,607 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $23,941,000 after buying an additional 28,522 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.37% of the company’s stock.

PRIM opened at $26.37 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.52. Primoris Services Co. has a twelve month low of $21.47 and a twelve month high of $41.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 1.18.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The construction company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. Primoris Services had a return on equity of 15.05% and a net margin of 3.36%. The firm had revenue of $884.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $899.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Primoris Services Co. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Primoris Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Primoris Services from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Primoris Services Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Utilities, Energy and Renewables, and Pipeline. The Utilities segment specializes in a range of services, including telecommunications and installation and maintenance of new and existing natural gas and electric utility distribution and transmission systems.

