Renaissance Technologies LLC Buys Shares of 70,291 Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM)

Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 70,291 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,721,000.
Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Primoris Services by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,634 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 1,274 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Primoris Services by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 364,488 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,926,000 after buying an additional 64,980 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Primoris Services by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 64,702 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after buying an additional 5,055 shares during the last quarter. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Primoris Services by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC now owns 455,175 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,147,000 after buying an additional 21,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Primoris Services by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 977,607 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $23,941,000 after buying an additional 28,522 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.37% of the company’s stock.
PRIM opened at $26.37 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.52. Primoris Services Co. has a twelve month low of $21.47 and a twelve month high of $41.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 1.18.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Primoris Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Primoris Services from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.
About Primoris Services
Primoris Services Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Utilities, Energy and Renewables, and Pipeline. The Utilities segment specializes in a range of services, including telecommunications and installation and maintenance of new and existing natural gas and electric utility distribution and transmission systems.
