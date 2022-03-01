Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $1.67 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating) by 51.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 22,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,300 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. American National Bank boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1,269.4% in the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 193.3% in the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $59,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:SCZ opened at $66.61 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $63.66 and a 12 month high of $79.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $70.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.58.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.064 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Profile (Get Rating)

