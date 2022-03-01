Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $1.77 Million Stake in Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM)

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its stake in Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Rating) by 62.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 136,067 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Viper Energy Partners were worth $1,772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Viper Energy Partners by 2.9% in the third quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 924,665 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $20,204,000 after purchasing an additional 26,310 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Viper Energy Partners by 7.8% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 49,956 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $941,000 after purchasing an additional 3,603 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Viper Energy Partners by 127.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 76,015 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after purchasing an additional 42,532 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Viper Energy Partners by 20.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,414,903 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $26,644,000 after purchasing an additional 237,242 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Viper Energy Partners by 1.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 162,591 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,062,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Viper Energy Partners alerts:

VNOM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Viper Energy Partners in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.29.

In related news, VP Matt Zmigrosky sold 2,579 shares of Viper Energy Partners stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.62, for a total value of $58,336.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 1,500,000 shares of Viper Energy Partners stock in a transaction on Sunday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.88, for a total transaction of $37,320,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 1,625,579 shares of company stock valued at $40,869,077 over the last ninety days. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of VNOM stock opened at $29.41 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.65 and a 200-day moving average of $22.79. The firm has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -226.21 and a beta of 2.51. Viper Energy Partners LP has a 12-month low of $14.24 and a 12-month high of $29.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.16. Viper Energy Partners had a negative net margin of 2.20% and a positive return on equity of 1.20%. The company had revenue of $165.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 117.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Viper Energy Partners LP will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is an increase from Viper Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. Viper Energy Partners’s payout ratio is currently -1,169.14%.

Viper Energy Partners Profile (Get Rating)

Viper Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company was founded on February 27, 2014 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Viper Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viper Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.