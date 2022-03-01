Renaissance Technologies LLC Invests $1.79 Million in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 23,700 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,794,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amdocs by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 6,569 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Amdocs by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. now owns 63,689 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,822,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amdocs by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,498 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Amdocs by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,269 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Amdocs by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 13,444 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DOX opened at $78.70 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $76.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.15. Amdocs Limited has a twelve month low of $68.33 and a twelve month high of $82.38. The company has a market cap of $10.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.24, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.02. Amdocs had a return on equity of 15.64% and a net margin of 12.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Amdocs Limited will post 4.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.395 dividend. This is a boost from Amdocs’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio is 35.21%.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Amdocs from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $91.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th.

Amdocs Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of software products and services for the communications, entertainment, and media industry service providers. The firm’s offerings are based on a product and services mix, using technologies and methodologies, such as cloud and cloud native, microservices, DevSecOps, low-/no-code, edge computing, open source, bimodal operations, site reliability engineering and increasing amounts of automation through standard information technology tools, open APIs and machine learning and artificial intelligence.

