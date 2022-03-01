Renaissance Technologies LLC Purchases 24,326 Shares of The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKS)

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKS – Get Rating) by 16.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 169,800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 24,326 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in ONE Group Hospitality were worth $1,815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in ONE Group Hospitality by 5.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,044,512 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $11,166,000 after acquiring an additional 52,869 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in ONE Group Hospitality by 29.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 999,285 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $11,012,000 after acquiring an additional 226,839 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in ONE Group Hospitality by 0.3% during the third quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 360,947 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,859,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in ONE Group Hospitality by 3.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 349,026 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,731,000 after acquiring an additional 12,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in ONE Group Hospitality by 176.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 290,087 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,198,000 after acquiring an additional 185,087 shares during the last quarter. 50.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STKS stock opened at $11.74 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.53 and a 1 year high of $16.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $376.95 million, a PE ratio of 19.57 and a beta of 2.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.44 and its 200-day moving average is $12.35.

In other ONE Group Hospitality news, Director Eugene M. Bullis bought 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.92 per share, for a total transaction of $89,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

STKS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ONE Group Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 15th. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of ONE Group Hospitality in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.60.

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc engages in the development, owning, and management of restaurants and lounges. It operates through the following segments: STK, Kona Grill, ONE Hospitality and Corporate. The STK segment consists of the results of operations from STK restaurant locations, competing in the full-service dining industry, as well as management, license.

