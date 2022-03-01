Renaissance Technologies LLC Reduces Position in Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI – Get Rating) by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 159,669 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 45,592 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Fiesta Restaurant Group were worth $1,750,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FRGI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 4,225 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,580 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 2,547 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group during the 3rd quarter worth $336,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 11,760.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 36,648 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 36,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 48,604 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $653,000 after acquiring an additional 1,979 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.68% of the company’s stock.

Fiesta Restaurant Group stock opened at $10.07 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.71. Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.82 and a twelve month high of $18.52. The company has a market cap of $261.43 million, a PE ratio of 16.51 and a beta of 2.20.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on FRGI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th.

Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the acquisition, operation, and franchising of fast-casual restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Pollo Tropical, Taco Cabana, and Other. The Pollo Tropical segment offers fire-grilled and crispy citrus marinated chicken and other freshly prepared tropical-inspired menu items.

