Renaissance Technologies LLC Reduces Stock Position in Genprex, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNPX)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Genprex, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNPX – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 615,055 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,461 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Genprex were worth $1,648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Genprex during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in Genprex during the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Genprex during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Genprex by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 25,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 6,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Genprex by 92.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 40,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 19,414 shares in the last quarter. 12.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GNPX opened at $2.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $109.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.30 and a beta of -0.83. Genprex, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.17 and a 12 month high of $5.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.23.

Genprex, Inc is a clinical-stage gene therapy company, which engages in the development of therapies for patients with cancer and diabetes. The company’s lead product candidate is REQORSA immunogene therapy drug for non-small cell lung cancer. Its other technologies include GPX-002 gene therapy for diabetes, and ONCOPREX nanoparticle delivery system.

