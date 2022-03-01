Renault (OTCMKTS:RNSDF) Stock Price Down 12.4%

Renault SA (OTCMKTS:RNSDF – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 12.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $28.58 and last traded at $28.58. 220 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 2,737 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.63.
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.10 and a 200-day moving average of $36.07.
About Renault (OTCMKTS:RNSDF)
