Renault (OTCMKTS:RNSDF) Stock Price Down 12.4%

Renault SA (OTCMKTS:RNSDF – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 12.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $28.58 and last traded at $28.58. 220 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 2,737 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.63.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.10 and a 200-day moving average of $36.07.

Renault SA designs, manufactures and sells passenger cars and light commercial vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Automotive excluding AVTOVAZ, AVTOVAZ, Sales Financing and Mobility Services. The Automotive excluding AVTOVAZ segment engages in production, sales, and distribution of passenger cars, and light commercial vehicles, and provides automotive services.

