Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $833.17 Million

Analysts forecast that Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI – Get Rating) will report $833.17 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Renewable Energy Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $782.00 million to $891.40 million. Renewable Energy Group reported sales of $547.93 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 52.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Renewable Energy Group will report full year sales of $3.20 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.15 billion to $3.25 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $3.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.88 billion to $3.56 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Renewable Energy Group.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on REGI shares. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $96.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Renewable Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Renewable Energy Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.34.

Shares of Renewable Energy Group stock traded down $0.75 on Thursday, hitting $60.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,885,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,243,925. Renewable Energy Group has a 52-week low of $32.54 and a 52-week high of $88.51. The company has a quick ratio of 5.90, a current ratio of 7.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.54. The company has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.52 and a beta of 0.76.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of REGI. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 104,698 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,299,000 after acquiring an additional 2,098 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Renewable Energy Group by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,806 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Renewable Energy Group by 102.2% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,576 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 3,323 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Renewable Energy Group by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 690,830 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $43,066,000 after purchasing an additional 28,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Renewable Energy Group by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,989,934 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $186,392,000 after purchasing an additional 289,272 shares in the last quarter. 92.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Renewable Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the production and trade of biofuel and renewable chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Biomass-based Diesel and Services. The Biomass-based Diesel segment processes waste vegetable oils, animal fats, virgin vegetable oils and other feedstock’s and methanol into biomass-based diesel.

