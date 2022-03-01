Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) Shares Gap Up to $43.81

Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $43.81, but opened at $61.26. Renewable Energy Group shares last traded at $61.01, with a volume of 25,738 shares trading hands.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on REGI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Renewable Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Renewable Energy Group from $96.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Renewable Energy Group from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Renewable Energy Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.34.
The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 7.76 and a quick ratio of 5.90. The company has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.52 and a beta of 0.76.
About Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI)
Renewable Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the production and trade of biofuel and renewable chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Biomass-based Diesel and Services. The Biomass-based Diesel segment processes waste vegetable oils, animal fats, virgin vegetable oils and other feedstock’s and methanol into biomass-based diesel.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Renewable Energy Group (REGI)
- 3 Millennials Stocks on the Comeback Trail
- The Reversal In Lordstown Motors Skids To A Halt
- MarketBeat Podcast: Healthcare Technology and Innovation Stocks With Upside
- 3 High-Risk High-Reward Stocks to Consider Adding Now
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
Receive News & Ratings for Renewable Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renewable Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.