Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Compugen Ltd.’s FY2026 Earnings (NASDAQ:CGEN)

Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Truist Financial issued their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Compugen in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, February 25th. Truist Financial analyst A. Goonewardene expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($0.29) for the year.

Get Compugen alerts:

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Compugen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Compugen from $16.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Compugen from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Compugen in a report on Monday, November 15th.

CGEN opened at $3.09 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.12. Compugen has a 52-week low of $2.54 and a 52-week high of $10.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.42 million, a PE ratio of -7.72 and a beta of 2.34.

Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.03. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Compugen by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 43,350 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Compugen by 3.6% during the third quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 60,725 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 2,093 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in Compugen by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 19,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Compugen by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 32,903 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 3,250 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Compugen by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 68,465 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 3,637 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.57% of the company’s stock.

Compugen Company Profile (Get Rating)

Compugen Ltd. engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic and diagnostic biomarker product candidates including proteins and monoclonal antibodies. It focuses its research and development on immuno-oncology and autoimmune diseases. The company was founded by Eli Mintz, Simchon Faigler, and Amir Natan on February 10, 1993 and is headquartered in Holon, Israel.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Compugen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compugen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.