Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.93) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Revance Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 470.81% and a negative return on equity of 128.23%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.24) earnings per share.
Shares of Revance Therapeutics stock opened at $13.57 on Tuesday. Revance Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $11.65 and a 52-week high of $33.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $974.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.43 and a 200-day moving average of $18.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a current ratio of 4.46.
In related news, Director Angus C. Russell acquired 6,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.74 per share, for a total transaction of $100,736.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Aubrey Rankin acquired 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.43 per share, with a total value of $432,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Revance Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 22nd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Revance Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.50.
Revance Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel botulinum toxin products for multiple aesthetic and therapeutic applications. The firm focuses on production of daxibotulinumtoxinA, a botulinum toxin, for aesthetic and therapeutic indications including facial wrinkles and muscle movement disorders.
