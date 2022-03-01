Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.93) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Revance Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 470.81% and a negative return on equity of 128.23%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.24) earnings per share.

Shares of Revance Therapeutics stock opened at $13.57 on Tuesday. Revance Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $11.65 and a 52-week high of $33.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $974.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.43 and a 200-day moving average of $18.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a current ratio of 4.46.

Get Revance Therapeutics alerts:

In related news, Director Angus C. Russell acquired 6,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.74 per share, for a total transaction of $100,736.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Aubrey Rankin acquired 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.43 per share, with a total value of $432,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 96,025 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,567,000 after buying an additional 2,490 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 42,074 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after buying an additional 5,377 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 476,824 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,782,000 after buying an additional 5,557 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 61,281 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,707,000 after buying an additional 8,099 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 96.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 8,443 shares during the period. 85.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Revance Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 22nd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Revance Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.50.

About Revance Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Revance Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel botulinum toxin products for multiple aesthetic and therapeutic applications. The firm focuses on production of daxibotulinumtoxinA, a botulinum toxin, for aesthetic and therapeutic indications including facial wrinkles and muscle movement disorders.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Revance Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revance Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.