Reviewing First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) & Sberbank of Russia (OTCMKTS:SBRCY)

Sberbank of Russia and First Interstate BancSystem are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Volatility & Risk

Sberbank of Russia has a beta of 1.52, meaning that its stock price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Interstate BancSystem has a beta of 1.12, meaning that its stock price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

0.1% of Sberbank of Russia shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.8% of First Interstate BancSystem shares are owned by institutional investors. 22.0% of First Interstate BancSystem shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Sberbank of Russia pays an annual dividend of $0.85 per share and has a dividend yield of 68.0%. First Interstate BancSystem pays an annual dividend of $1.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. First Interstate BancSystem pays out 52.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. First Interstate BancSystem has raised its dividend for 11 consecutive years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Sberbank of Russia and First Interstate BancSystem, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sberbank of Russia 1 0 2 0 2.33 First Interstate BancSystem 0 3 1 0 2.25

First Interstate BancSystem has a consensus price target of $45.50, indicating a potential upside of 12.07%. Given First Interstate BancSystem’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe First Interstate BancSystem is more favorable than Sberbank of Russia.

Profitability

This table compares Sberbank of Russia and First Interstate BancSystem’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sberbank of Russia 40.80% 21.45% 2.97% First Interstate BancSystem 28.45% 10.10% 1.05%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Sberbank of Russia and First Interstate BancSystem’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sberbank of Russia $44.32 billion 0.16 $10.50 billion N/A N/A First Interstate BancSystem $680.30 million 3.71 $192.10 million $3.11 13.05

Sberbank of Russia has higher revenue and earnings than First Interstate BancSystem.

Summary

Sberbank of Russia beats First Interstate BancSystem on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sberbank of Russia

Sberbank Russia PJSC provides commercial banking and financial services. The company engages in corporate and retail banking activities, such as corporate loans, asset management, payroll projects, leasing, online banking, cash and settlement services, among others. In addition, the company offers a wide range of services to financial institutions, such as correspondent accounts, custody services, and interbank lending, among others. It operates through the following segments: Moscow, Central and Northern Regions of European Part of Russia; Volga Region and South of European Part of Russia; Ural, Siberia and Far East of Russia; and Other Countries. The company was founded in 1841 and is headquartered in Moscow, Russia.

About First Interstate BancSystem

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking solutions. The firm offers commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It also provides Internet, mobile, and other banking and financial services. The company was founded by Homer Scott Sr. in 1968 and is headquartered in Billings, MT.

