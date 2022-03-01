Reviewing Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) and Sino Land (OTCMKTS:SNLAY)

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT – Get Rating) and Sino Land (OTCMKTS:SNLAY – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Hersha Hospitality Trust alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Hersha Hospitality Trust and Sino Land, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hersha Hospitality Trust 1 5 1 0 2.00 Sino Land 1 1 1 0 2.00

Hersha Hospitality Trust currently has a consensus target price of $10.24, indicating a potential upside of 10.98%. Given Hersha Hospitality Trust’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Hersha Hospitality Trust is more favorable than Sino Land.

Profitability

This table compares Hersha Hospitality Trust and Sino Land’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hersha Hospitality Trust -15.94% -6.57% -2.23% Sino Land N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Hersha Hospitality Trust and Sino Land’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hersha Hospitality Trust $295.99 million 1.23 -$40.17 million ($1.65) -5.59 Sino Land $316.08 million 30.31 $1.24 billion N/A N/A

Sino Land has higher revenue and earnings than Hersha Hospitality Trust.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

63.7% of Hersha Hospitality Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 18.2% of Hersha Hospitality Trust shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Hersha Hospitality Trust has a beta of 2.53, indicating that its stock price is 153% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sino Land has a beta of 0.7, indicating that its stock price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Sino Land beats Hersha Hospitality Trust on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hersha Hospitality Trust (Get Rating)

Hersha Hospitality Trust is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates hotels in urban gateway markets. Its hotel properties are located in in New York, Boston, Philadelphia, Washington, the District of Columbia, Miami, and select markets on the West Coast. The company was founded by Hasu P. Shah in May 1998 and is headquartered in Harrisburg, PA.

About Sino Land (Get Rating)

Sino Land Company Limited, an investment holding company, invests in, develops, manages, and trades in properties. It operates through six segments: Property Sales, Property Rental, Property Management and Other Services, Hotel Operations, Investments in Securities, and Financing. The company's property portfolio includes office, industrial, and residential buildings, as well as shopping malls, car parks, and hotels. It also provides cleaning, building construction and management, financing, administration, security, mortgage loan financing, secretarial, management, project management, securities investment, living, consultancy, and deposit placing services, as well as operates hotels. As of June 30, 2020, the company had a land bank of approximately 22.3 million square feet of attributable floor area in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Singapore, and Sydney. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is based in Tsim Sha Tsui, Hong Kong. Sino Land Company Limited is a subsidiary of Tsim Sha Tsui Properties Limited.

Receive News & Ratings for Hersha Hospitality Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hersha Hospitality Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.