Reviewing Rivian (NASDAQ:RIVN) & Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY)

Rivian (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) and Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY – Get Rating) are both large-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, profitability, earnings, risk, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Rivian and Volkswagen’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rivian N/A N/A -$1.02 billion N/A N/A Volkswagen $265.83 billion 0.49 $10.13 billion $4.18 6.17

Volkswagen has higher revenue and earnings than Rivian.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

50.1% of Rivian shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Volkswagen shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Rivian and Volkswagen, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rivian 0 4 12 0 2.75 Volkswagen 3 3 9 0 2.40

Rivian presently has a consensus price target of 133.21, suggesting a potential upside of 97.18%. Volkswagen has a consensus price target of $132.00, suggesting a potential upside of 411.83%. Given Volkswagen’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Volkswagen is more favorable than Rivian.

Profitability

This table compares Rivian and Volkswagen’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rivian N/A N/A N/A Volkswagen 6.98% 13.00% 3.47%

Summary

Volkswagen beats Rivian on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Rivian Company Profile (Get Rating)

Rivian is an American electric vehicle automaker and automotive technology company founded in 2009. Rivian is building an electric sport utility vehicle and pickup truck on a “skateboard” platform that can support future vehicles or be adopted by other companies.

Volkswagen Company Profile (Get Rating)

Volkswagen AG engages in the production and sale of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles. The firm also develops vehicles and components for the brands of the group. It operates through following segments: Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars segment covers the development of vehicles and engines; production and sale of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles; and the corresponding genuine parts business. The Commercial Vehicles segment covers the development, production, and sale of light commercial vehicles, trucks, and buses; and the corresponding genuine parts business and related services. The Power Engineering segment deals with the development and production of large-bore diesel engines, turbo compressors, industrial turbine,s and chemical reactor systems; and the production of gear units, propulsion component,s and testing systems. The Financial Services segment involves dealer and customer financing, leasing, banking, insurance, fleet management services. The company was founded on May 28, 1937 and is headquartered in Wolfsburg, Germany.

