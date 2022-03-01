Reviewing Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF) and Sound Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:SFBC)

Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF – Get Rating) and Sound Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:SFBC – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Waterstone Financial and Sound Financial Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Waterstone Financial 0 1 0 0 2.00 Sound Financial Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Waterstone Financial presently has a consensus target price of $20.50, suggesting a potential upside of 4.91%. Given Waterstone Financial’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Waterstone Financial is more favorable than Sound Financial Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares Waterstone Financial and Sound Financial Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Waterstone Financial 25.92% 16.27% 3.20% Sound Financial Bancorp 22.23% 10.21% 0.99%

Dividends

Waterstone Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.1%. Sound Financial Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. Waterstone Financial pays out 27.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Sound Financial Bancorp pays out 19.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Waterstone Financial has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years and Sound Financial Bancorp has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years.

Volatility and Risk

Waterstone Financial has a beta of 0.31, indicating that its share price is 69% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sound Financial Bancorp has a beta of 0.94, indicating that its share price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Waterstone Financial and Sound Financial Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Waterstone Financial $273.08 million 1.78 $70.79 million $2.95 6.62 Sound Financial Bancorp $41.20 million 2.43 $9.16 million $3.46 11.05

Waterstone Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Sound Financial Bancorp. Waterstone Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sound Financial Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

56.9% of Waterstone Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.6% of Sound Financial Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 11.9% of Waterstone Financial shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.1% of Sound Financial Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Waterstone Financial beats Sound Financial Bancorp on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Waterstone Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Waterstone Financial, Inc. operates as a loan holding company, which provides principal lending activities. The firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The Community Banking segment provides consumer and business banking products and services to customers primarily within Southeastern Wisconsin. The Mortgage Banking segment involves residential mortgage loans for the primary purpose of sale in the secondary market. It also offers real estate and commercial business loans, and consumer loans. The company was founded in June 2013 and is headquartered in Wauwatosa, WI.

Sound Financial Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional banking and other financial services. It involves attracting retail and commercial deposits from the general public and local governments and investing those funds, along with borrowed funds, in loans secured by first and second mortgages on one- to four-family residences, commercial and multifamily real estate, construction and land, consumer, and commercial business loans. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

