Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM) Given a €115.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €115.00 ($129.21) price objective on Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on RHM. Morgan Stanley set a €121.00 ($135.96) price objective on shares of Rheinmetall in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €120.00 ($134.83) price objective on shares of Rheinmetall in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Warburg Research set a €119.00 ($133.71) price target on shares of Rheinmetall in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Nord/LB set a €83.00 ($93.26) price objective on Rheinmetall in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €116.00 ($130.34) target price on Rheinmetall in a report on Thursday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €118.82 ($133.50).

Rheinmetall stock opened at €133.60 ($150.11) on Monday. Rheinmetall has a 52 week low of €76.28 ($85.71) and a 52 week high of €102.25 ($114.89). The stock has a market cap of $5.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is €90.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €85.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.70.

Rheinmetall AG manufactures and supplies automotive components and defense equipment in Germany and internationally. The company's automotive products include mechatronics, such as emissions reduction, actuators, and solenoid valves, as well as water, oil, and vacuum pumps; hard parts, including pistons, engine blocks, structural components and cylinder heads, plain bearings, and bushes; and replacement parts.

