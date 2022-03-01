Ridley (OTCMKTS:RIDYF) Shares Down 10.1%

Ridley Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:RIDYF – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 10.1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.98 and last traded at $0.98. 4,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 8% from the average session volume of 4,900 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.09.
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.97.
Ridley Company Profile (OTCMKTS:RIDYF)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ridley (RIDYF)
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- Russian Sanctions Roil Markets, Gold Rises
- Cybersecurity Stocks to Watch as Russia-Ukraine Conflict Escalates
- 3 S&P Outperformers…That Aren’t Oil Companies
- Wolverine Worldwide A Comfortable Fit For The Institutions
Receive News & Ratings for Ridley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ridley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.