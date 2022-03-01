Rimini Street (RMNI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of RMNI stock opened at $4.53 on Tuesday. Rimini Street has a 12 month low of $4.19 and a 12 month high of $11.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $393.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.61, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.18.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on RMNI shares. Alliance Global Partners lowered Rimini Street from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $10.50 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Cowen lowered Rimini Street from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $13.50 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Roth Capital upgraded Rimini Street from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Rimini Street from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.38.

In other Rimini Street news, CEO Seth A. Ravin sold 800,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.17, for a total transaction of $4,936,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Brian Slepko sold 30,991 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.21, for a total value of $192,454.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 1,048,402 shares of company stock valued at $6,437,567 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 48.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RMNI. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Rimini Street by 22.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 454,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,803,000 after purchasing an additional 83,585 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Rimini Street by 21.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Rimini Street by 9.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Rimini Street by 318.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 7,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Rimini Street by 19.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 163,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,581,000 after purchasing an additional 27,051 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.06% of the company’s stock.

About Rimini Street (Get Rating)

Rimini Street, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise software support products and services. It offers global tax, legal, and regulatory update, security support, proactive support, advanced technology, license advisory and onboarding and archiving services.

