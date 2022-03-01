RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.340-$0.340 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.330. The company issued revenue guidance of $455 million-$459 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $450.62 million.RingCentral also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.690-$1.720 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of RingCentral from $400.00 to $225.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of RingCentral from $410.00 to $300.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $410.00 to $270.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of RingCentral from $300.00 to $220.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of RingCentral from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, RingCentral presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $267.00.

NYSE RNG traded down $5.01 on Tuesday, hitting $125.83. 899,198 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,267,415. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.54, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $169.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $209.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.77 and a beta of 0.71. RingCentral has a 52-week low of $117.49 and a 52-week high of $388.35.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $448.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $434.83 million. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 23.59% and a negative return on equity of 184.86%. RingCentral’s quarterly revenue was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.16) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that RingCentral will post -2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO John H. Marlow sold 1,500 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.83, for a total value of $314,745.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mitesh Dhruv sold 319 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.84, for a total value of $68,852.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in RingCentral by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 138,374 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,924,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in RingCentral by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 129,721 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $24,303,000 after purchasing an additional 6,574 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new position in RingCentral in the fourth quarter worth about $3,091,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in RingCentral by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 10,989 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,059,000 after purchasing an additional 2,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in RingCentral by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,384 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.39% of the company’s stock.

RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones, and allows for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.

