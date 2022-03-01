RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF) Price Target Increased to C$26.50 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by BMO Capital Markets from C$25.75 to C$26.50 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

RIOCF has been the topic of several other research reports. lifted their target price on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$23.00 to C$24.50 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$25.50 to C$27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$25.00 to C$26.50 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $26.21.

Get RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS RIOCF opened at $19.82 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.86. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $14.74 and a 52-week high of $20.12.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.0672 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This is an increase from RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $0.06. This represents a yield of 4.13%.

About RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (Get Rating)

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust is a closed-end trust engaged in owning, development, and management of retail-focused properties. Its property portfolio includes mixed-use or urban, grocery anchored, open air, and enclosed centers. The company was founded by Edward Sonshine on July 10, 1981 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.