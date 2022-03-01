Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) CEO Ann Fandozzi Purchases 9,560 Shares

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA – Get Rating) (TSE:RBA) CEO Ann Fandozzi purchased 9,560 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $52.25 per share, for a total transaction of $499,510.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of RBA traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.55. The stock had a trading volume of 20,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 615,350. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.72, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.10. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated has a one year low of $48.65 and a one year high of $76.18.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA – Get Rating) (TSE:RBA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The business services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.23). Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 10.72%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.53%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities raised shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $69.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. OTR Global restated a “negative” rating on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barrington Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $68.00 to $55.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.17.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 77,781 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,760,000 after purchasing an additional 3,375 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the 4th quarter worth approximately $421,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 114,167 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,988,000 after purchasing an additional 4,010 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 154,808 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,476,000 after purchasing an additional 2,382 shares during the period. Finally, Allstate Corp lifted its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 12,893 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $789,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the period. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers, Inc is an industrial auctioneer, which engages in the sale of equipment to on-site and online bidders. It operates through the following segments: Auctions and Marketplaces, Ritchie Bros. Financial Services and Mascus. The Auctions and Marketplaces segment consists of live on site auctions, online auctions and marketplaces, and brokerage service.

