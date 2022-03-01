RK Asset Management LLC Has $8.13 Million Position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

RK Asset Management LLC lowered its position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 226,443 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,135 shares during the period. Kraft Heinz makes up about 7.2% of RK Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. RK Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $8,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KHC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Kraft Heinz by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 654,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,358,000 after purchasing an additional 121,281 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 124,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,067,000 after acquiring an additional 13,962 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,134,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 49.3% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 59,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,408,000 after purchasing an additional 19,509 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Kraft Heinz by 6.3% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 555,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,643,000 after acquiring an additional 32,725 shares during the period. 61.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:KHC traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.87. 78,470 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,333,757. The stock has a market cap of $47.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.74, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The Kraft Heinz Company has a twelve month low of $32.78 and a twelve month high of $44.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.34.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.16. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 3.89%. The business had revenue of $6.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is currently 195.12%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KHC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Guggenheim lowered shares of Kraft Heinz from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Kraft Heinz from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Kraft Heinz has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015, and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

