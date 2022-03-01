Robert W. Baird Cuts Toro (NYSE:TTC) Price Target to $110.00

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Robert W. Baird from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Toro from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $102.33.

TTC opened at $93.81 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Toro has a 52-week low of $90.00 and a 52-week high of $118.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $97.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.58. The company has a market cap of $9.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.75.

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $960.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $957.00 million. Toro had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 32.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Toro will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. This is a positive change from Toro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 27th. Toro’s payout ratio is presently 31.75%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Toro by 13.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,256,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,328,000 after purchasing an additional 833,909 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its stake in Toro by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 4,626,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,275,000 after purchasing an additional 32,673 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Toro by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,108,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,549,000 after purchasing an additional 269,779 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Toro by 90.3% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,790,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,992,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Toro by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,786,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,220,000 after purchasing an additional 24,994 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.55% of the company’s stock.

The Toro Co is in the business of designing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through the following segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment consists of turf and landscape equipment, rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, snow & ice management equipment, and irrigation and lighting products.

